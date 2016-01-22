Putin implicated in fatal poisoning of former KGB spy Alexander Litvinenko

The murder of Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko was “probably” approved by President Vladimir Putin, a UK inquiry has concluded. Mr Litvinenko was poisoned with tea in 2006, and the detailed public inquiry has found that Mr Putin is likely to have signed off on the poisoning of the former KGB agent, in part due to personal “antagonism” between the pair, it said.
