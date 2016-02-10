Efforts underway to stop next doctors strike

10 February 2016 12:05 PM

The British Medical Association (BMA) announced yesterday that up to 40,000 junior doctors will take part in a new 24-walkout starting on February 10 after talks with the Government over a new contract 'foundered'. But the Department of Health said Jeremy Hunt, the Health Secretary, could decide to impose the new contract later this month if junior doctors refused to show flexibility over new rules on unsociable hours.