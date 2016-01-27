Storm Jonas heading to Britain after battering US, killing 19

Storm Jonas, which claimed at least 19 lives in the US, is heading across the Atlantic, triggering fears of more flooding. Severe weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office for much of Wales, North West England and the West of Scotland.
