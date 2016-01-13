The 69-year-old - known for hits such as Changes, Ashes To Ashes and Starman - died on Sunday after suffering from cancer for 18 months. Tributes poured in from various artists across the world. Hospitals in England are facing major disruption as junior doctors have gone on strike in a dispute with the government over a new contract. A split in the Anglican Communion over homosexuality "would not be a disaster, but it would be a failure", the Archbishop of Canterbury has said.
Remembering David Bowie
|
The George Michael Investigation: A twist in the police probe into his death
|
6 January 2017 9:18 AM
|
Children Online: Britain's children's commissioner calls for more safeguards
|
5 January 2017 8:03 AM
|
Ford reverses itself cancels plans for Mexico plant more jobs in the U.S.A
|
4 January 2017 8:10 AM
|
3 January 2017 9:15 AM
|
2 January 2017 11:05 AM
|
A New Year's No (a prominent justice campaigner's turn down an OBE)
|
30 December 2016 11:57 AM
|
29 December 2016 8:40 AM
|
George Michael's Charity Work and it turns out he didn't stop giving
|
28 December 2016 10:28 AM
|
26 December 2016 11:43 AM
|
23 December 2016 8:04 AM