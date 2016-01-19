David Cameron has a new plan to tackle segregation and extremism. His latest rules state that from October, anyone coming to the UK on a five-year spousal visa will have to take a test half-way through this period to show they are making efforts to learn English. For Donald Trump, in politics as in life, it seems the only thing worse than being talked about is not being talked about. But Monday, the Republican presidential candidate is entering unfamiliar territory, even by his larger-than-life standards, as members of the British Parliament hold a debate over a petition calling for the U.S. businessman-turned-politician to be banned from the country. The UK's oldest person, Gladys Hooper, is celebrating her 113th birthday. The great-grandmother, who lives on the Isle of Wight, is the country's most senior supercentenarian, according to the Gerontology Research Group records.
Learn English or leave, UK tells Muslim women
|
The George Michael Investigation: A twist in the police probe into his death
|
6 January 2017 9:18 AM
|
Children Online: Britain's children's commissioner calls for more safeguards
|
5 January 2017 8:03 AM
|
Ford reverses itself cancels plans for Mexico plant more jobs in the U.S.A
|
4 January 2017 8:10 AM
|
3 January 2017 9:15 AM
|
2 January 2017 11:05 AM
|
A New Year's No (a prominent justice campaigner's turn down an OBE)
|
30 December 2016 11:57 AM
|
29 December 2016 8:40 AM
|
George Michael's Charity Work and it turns out he didn't stop giving
|
28 December 2016 10:28 AM
|
26 December 2016 11:43 AM
|
23 December 2016 8:04 AM