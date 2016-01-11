British soldiers face prosecution

11 January 2016 5:44 PM

British soldiers who have served in Iraq may face prosecution for crimes including murder, the head of the unit established by the Ministry of Defence to investigate allegations of torture and unlawful killing in the war-torn country has said. The partner of former EastEnders actress Sian Blake, who was found dead on Tuesday along with her two sons, has been arrested in Ghana. Iconic railway locomotive Flying Scotsman is set to take to tracks under steam for the first time in a decade. The famous old engine, the first steam loco in the world to hit 100mph, will begin a series of test runs on Friday after a long restoration.