Tennis match fixing: Secret files allege corruption at top levels of world tennis

18 January 2016 11:49 AM

Wimbledon was dragged into a new tennis match-fixing scandal when secret files suggested three matches may have been thrown there in recent years. Security services began the hunt yesterday for a masked Briton who became the new bloodthirsty figurehead for Islamic State by leading the murder of five men accused of spying for the UK. The Royal British Legion is calling for more help for veterans suffering from Gulf War Syndrome amid concerns that up to 33,000 could be affected.