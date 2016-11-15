Parents of pupils attending some of the country’s top former model C and private schools face fee hikes of more than R3 500 and R10 000 respectively next year. We find out why fees are not regulated. Gauteng MEC for Education calls for regulation of fees .
Tim Gordon, the national chief executive of the Governing Body Foundation & Panyaza Lesufi- Gauteng MEC for Education
|
7 December 2016 6:18 PM
|
Department of Higher Education responds to Wits fee increase
|
7 December 2016 12:21 PM
|
1 December 2016 8:05 PM
|
23 November 2016 12:42 PM
|
Government Unveils Innovative Blueprint to Fund SA’s Poor and Missing Middle Students
|
22 November 2016 12:18 PM
|
21 November 2016 12:44 PM
|
17 November 2016 6:59 PM
|
17 November 2016 6:46 PM
|
16 November 2016 8:20 PM
|
16 November 2016 8:14 PM