Xolani chats to Daryl Moss who is the MMC for Services Infrastructure in the City of Tshwane, about the emergency shut-down of the Temba Water Treatment Plant due to water contamination from a raw polluted water source. The contamination was caused by cable theft at the Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Plant. The contamination is so severe that the plant will remain temporarily shutdown until further notice.
Emergency shut-down of the Temba Water Treatment Plant
7 December 2016 6:18 PM
