Wits negotiations update

13 October 2016 1:39 PM

Xolani chats to Former Government Spokesperson Themba Maseko who is part of the mediation team that is working with the Wits students. He speaks to us about the progress that is getting made between students and management, and he also highlights why he feels that President Zuma wanting to interview witnesses is something that he is not privy to him and that the Public Protector should continue as normal on her investigation.