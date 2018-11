Water saving update

4 October 2016 7:36 PM

Xolani chats to the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Nomvula Mokanyane about Joburg residents who are only reaching 3.5% in water savings since the introduction of level-2 restrictions imposed in September, far from the 15% requested by the Department of Water Affairs. Since we are reaching crisis level we speak to the minister about what Gauteng residents need to brace themselves for.