Xolani chats to the CEO of the South African Institution Of Civil Engineering. The Treasury said the South African Institution of Civil Engineering and the Association of South African Quantity Surveyors volunteered their services. They assembled a six member panel to moderate the reports of the firms. Xolani chats to Manglin Pillay about his findings.
Treasury sets Zuma's Nkandla bill at over R7.8m
|
7 December 2016 6:18 PM
|
Department of Higher Education responds to Wits fee increase
|
7 December 2016 12:21 PM
|
1 December 2016 8:05 PM
|
23 November 2016 12:42 PM
|
Government Unveils Innovative Blueprint to Fund SA’s Poor and Missing Middle Students
|
22 November 2016 12:18 PM
|
21 November 2016 12:44 PM
|
17 November 2016 6:59 PM
|
17 November 2016 6:46 PM
|
16 November 2016 8:20 PM
|
16 November 2016 8:14 PM