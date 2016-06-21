Violence and the Tshwane Election candidate

Xolani speaks to the ANC Regional Spokesperson for Tshwane about the African National Congress branch members who planned a meeting to introduce Thoko Didiza to ANC members in Tshwane over the weekend. But it was disrupted by branch delegates and there was a shooting which led to the death of a member. Tshwane is sharply divided over who should become the mayor. Should the newly elected mayor be challenged, what will this mean for the ANC branches?
