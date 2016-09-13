Thousands of grant beneficiaries go home each month with less money than they should because of unauthorised or illegal deductions from their social grants for loans, airtime, electricity and other services. Xolani chats to Elroy Paulus who is the National Advocacy Manager for Black Sash, who have a “Hands off our Grants" campaign which has exposed the extent of the problem.
Social grant deductions
|
7 December 2016 6:18 PM
|
Department of Higher Education responds to Wits fee increase
|
7 December 2016 12:21 PM
|
1 December 2016 8:05 PM
|
23 November 2016 12:42 PM
|
Government Unveils Innovative Blueprint to Fund SA’s Poor and Missing Middle Students
|
22 November 2016 12:18 PM
|
21 November 2016 12:44 PM
|
17 November 2016 6:59 PM
|
17 November 2016 6:46 PM
|
16 November 2016 8:20 PM
|
16 November 2016 8:14 PM