Maseko makes written statement about Gupta approach.

Xolani chats to Themba Maseko, former CEO of Government Communications and Information System, who talks of how President Zuma personally called him to ensure that he met the Gupta brothers at their Saxonwold compound in Johannesburg. We find out his thoughts on the ANC dropping their probe into state capture .
