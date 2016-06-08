The Best of Xolani Gwala

Maseko makes written statement about Gupta approach.


Xolani chats to Themba Maseko, former CEO of Government Communications and Information System, who talks of how President Zuma personally called him to ensure that he met the Gupta brothers at their Saxonwold compound in Johannesburg. We find out his thoughts on the ANC dropping their probe into state capture .

Online registrations for school goers

7 December 2016 6:18 PM
Department of Higher Education responds to Wits fee increase

7 December 2016 12:21 PM
100 days in office for Joburg Mayor

1 December 2016 8:05 PM
Child maintenance issues

23 November 2016 12:42 PM
Government Unveils Innovative Blueprint to Fund SA’s Poor and Missing Middle Students

22 November 2016 12:18 PM
Faf charged for ball tampering

21 November 2016 12:44 PM
New steps to tackle premature births and infant mortality

17 November 2016 6:59 PM
What In The World Happened To ?

17 November 2016 6:46 PM
Auditor general report shows Prasa irregular expenditure

16 November 2016 8:20 PM
Inquiry Report on Taxi Permits and Licensing

16 November 2016 8:14 PM
EWN Headlines
Ramaphosa welcomes German president Steinmeier to SA
Ramaphosa welcomes German president Steinmeier to SA

Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is on a three-day visit to South Africa, accompanied by German business people.

R2K Campaign welcomes ConCourt decision on right to protest
R2K Campaign welcomes ConCourt decision on right to protest

The Right2Know Campaign's Thami Nkosi says they are happy that the ruling makes provision for spontaneous protests.
Treasury probing possible hacking of Finance Minister's Twitter account
Treasury probing possible hacking of Finance Minister's Twitter account

The National Treasury says that it is investigating the possible hacking of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Twitter account after it showed that he liked an anti-Pravin Gordhan tweet.
