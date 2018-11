Jackie O’ Sullivan - Group Executive: Communication & Brand Marketing

19 September 2016 2:50 PM

A research conducted by the IRR last year revealed that South Africans are paying a lot of money for slow connection speeds. In 2015 the broadband download speed in South Africa was 7.0 megabits per second (Mbps). On average in 2015 South Africans spent $19 per Mbps on broadband monthly. Following the latest data must fall action we speak to Telkom and get their perspective.