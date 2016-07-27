Xolani chats to Labour Lawyer Imraan Mahomed about the significance of the judge’s ruling that the direct managers of the SABC 4 must report to the court to convince the court as to why they must not be directly responsible for the costs. What does this mean and why not the SABC being responsible.
Labour Court ruling on SABC 4
