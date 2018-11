Statement recommending Zuma set up banking inquiry is misleading

2 September 2016 8:34 PM

Xolani chats to Martin Madlala who is the Spokesperson for the Minister of Resources, about a statement issued today by the Chair of the Inter-Ministerial Committee, Minister Mcebisi Zwane, that recommends President Jacob Zuma set up a Judicial inquiry into why the major banks blacklisted Gupta-owned businesses. Martin Madlala conceded at the end of the interview that this statement is misleading.