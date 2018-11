NSFAS and Afternoon Drive MoreThanYourself Partnership.

16 March 2016 11:31 AM

Xolani chats to Sizwe Nxasana Chairperson of NSFAS about a partnership with the Afternoon Drive team to raise funds for desperate tertiary students who can’t study due to no funding. Xolani and the team will be running the Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon to raise funds. Xolani as a NSFAS Alumni donated R10 000 on behalf of his family, Sizwe Nxasana donated R20 000 in his personal capacity, and Joel Baepi, Director of governance, regulation and corporate affairs at Old Mutual donated R100 000 and challenged other corporates to get involved.