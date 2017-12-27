SARS to charge Author for disclosing personal information in book

27 December 2017 11:36 AM

Stephen spoke to Sandile Memela Spokesperson at the South African Revenue Services (Sars) and Jacques Pauw Author of The President's Keepers . The South African Revenue Services (Sars) has opened a case against Jacques Pauw, author of The President's Keepers. Sars filed papers at the Western Cape High Court, arguing that Pauw revealed confidential taxpayers' information in his book, contravening the Tax Administration Act.