Third acting CEO appointed at PRASA

8 December 2017 7:33 AM

Stephen spoke to the newly appointed acting CEO of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, Cromet Molepo. To paint the situation at PRASA, he used the analogy that it is like driving on the road that is under construction, they are losing an average of 80 coaches across the country every month due to vandalism, and arson, they are staff shortage. He said his priority would be the upgrading of the infrastructure, provide protection for commuters, increase human resources, engaging with stake-holders, and SAPS to combat crime.