FEDUSA yesterday met with the PIC about the Steinhoff matter. Stephen spoke to its General-Secretary, Dennis George, who said the Steinhoff story is the biggest scandal to hit SA and asked why the CFO has not been fired when the CEO had stepped down. The company's share price plummeted last week amid concerns about possible fraud that's cost pensioners dearly
FEDUSA meets with PIC over Steinhoff scandal
