Nomvula Mokonyane, Minister of Water and Sanitation, spoke with Stephen about the Department Implementing Section 59(3)(b) of the National Water Act, which allows the Department to restrict or suspend the flow of water to defaulting municipalities. The department has selected 30 municipalities.
Defaulting municipalities facing water cuts
9 May 2018 8:06 AM
