William Bird, Executive Director Media Monitoring and Mmamoloko Kubayi, Communication Minister, spoke about the revelation that MultiChoice allegedly made a dodgy payment of R25 million to the Gupta-owned TV station. According to the latest GuptaLeaks, MultiChoice also increased its annual payment to ANN7 from R50 million to just over a R140 million.
GuptaLeaks: Dodgy deals between MultiChoice and ANN7
|
9 May 2018 8:06 AM
|
Bongani Bingwa plays an audio clip of Mduduzi Manana offering his domestic worker "compensation"
|
9 May 2018 8:01 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:56 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:48 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:27 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:13 AM
|
Forensic investigator turns on those he's supposed to protect
|
14 March 2018 7:05 AM
|
12 January 2018 10:08 AM
|
12 January 2018 8:30 AM
|
12 January 2018 6:59 AM