Church-goers assault Metro police

13 November 2017 10:09 AM

Church goers attacked JMPD officers outside the Revelation Church of God on Sunday. Leadership at the Revelation Church of God have denied the assault of two metro police officers who towed an illegally parked vehicle belonging to a member of the church in Hillbrow. A JMPD officer is recovering in hospital after he was attacked by a group of church goers. MMC for Public Safety in Joburg, Michael Sun, and one of the leaders of the church Dereck Sibisi respond to the incident.