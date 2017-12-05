Black Business Council suspends its President over missing R5 million

5 December 2017 9:41 AM

The Black Business Council has suspended its President Danisa Baloyi over a missing R5 million that was donated by ACSA. Stephen spoke to the Black Business Council’s Secretary-General, George Sebulela, who confirmed that ACSA had donated R5 million into their account, but BBC has not received the funds yet. Stephen also spoke to the lawyer representing Danisa Baloyi, suspended President of the Black Business Council, Lesley Ramulifho, who said his client also did not know what happened to the donation.