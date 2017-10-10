Disaster Management counting the costs of the weather storm

10 October 2017 10:37 AM

Emergency services in Gauteng are now assessing the damage of a severe thunderstorm which left low-lying areas waterlogged. Several areas across the province were severely affected, resulting with more than 100 people displaced and homes damaged. The Gauteng Head of Disaster Management, Dr. Elias Sithole, spoke to Stephen and he said that they are doing all that they could to find shelter for displaced people.