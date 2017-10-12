Parliament's Head of Security Zelda Holtzman has been dismissed after an inquiry found her guilty of insubordination and failing to set up a business plan. Stephen spoke to Zelda, who said she believes that she was dismissed for questioning the use of security police in Parliament and the abuse of blue lights by the Secretary of Parliament, Gengezi Mgidlana.
Parliament's Head of Security dismissed
|
9 May 2018 8:06 AM
|
Bongani Bingwa plays an audio clip of Mduduzi Manana offering his domestic worker "compensation"
|
9 May 2018 8:01 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:56 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:48 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:27 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:13 AM
|
Forensic investigator turns on those he's supposed to protect
|
14 March 2018 7:05 AM
|
12 January 2018 10:08 AM
|
12 January 2018 8:30 AM
|
12 January 2018 6:59 AM