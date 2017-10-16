The KZN Education Department has condemned PMB schools decision

16 October 2017 10:29 AM

Stephen speak to Elijah Mhlanga Departmet of Basic Education Spokesperson about t An image of the boys holding Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) branded T-shirts .The school has initiated disciplinary action against the boys Freedom of expression in schools in light of PMB school Stephen also speaks to Head of the Educational Leadership and Policy Studies Centre at Wits University, Professor Brahm Fleisch says freedom of expression is permitted as long as the pupil's actions are in line with the school's code of conduct and South Afrian law.