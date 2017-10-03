Tensions mount in Cameroon as English speakers marginalised by Francophone majority. Dr. Joseph Adebayo, Senior Researcher at the Centre for African Studies in UCT, explains why there are tensions between the two groups.
Tensions in Cameroon between French-speaking majority and English-speaking minority
