There has been strong public criticism surrounding an assault charge brought against Deputy Higher Education Minister Mduduzi Manana. Manana made his first appearance in the Randburg magistrates court on Thursday, where he was granted bail of R5,000 and charged with assaulting two women at a Johannesburg nightclub at the weekend. Bongani Bingwa standing in for Xolani spoke to Wits University Professor James Grant who says It's common procedure for an accused to present themselves to police and summoned to court.
“No special treatment for Manana” - law expert (BONGANI BINGWA)
9 May 2018 8:06 AM
Bongani Bingwa plays an audio clip of Mduduzi Manana offering his domestic worker "compensation"
9 May 2018 8:01 AM
9 May 2018 7:56 AM
9 May 2018 7:48 AM
9 May 2018 7:27 AM
9 May 2018 7:13 AM
Forensic investigator turns on those he's supposed to protect
14 March 2018 7:05 AM
12 January 2018 10:08 AM
12 January 2018 8:30 AM
12 January 2018 6:59 AM