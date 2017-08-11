“No special treatment for Manana” - law expert (BONGANI BINGWA)

11 August 2017 11:34 AM

There has been strong public criticism surrounding an assault charge brought against Deputy Higher Education Minister Mduduzi Manana. Manana made his first appearance in the Randburg magistrates court on Thursday, where he was granted bail of R5,000 and charged with assaulting two women at a Johannesburg nightclub at the weekend. Bongani Bingwa standing in for Xolani spoke to Wits University Professor James Grant who says It's common procedure for an accused to present themselves to police and summoned to court.