African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Jackson Mthembu is considering retiring from politics but only until the party is able to self-correct. Mthembu says he is considering an exit at a national level because he needs more time with his family. He has shared some of his regrets with Stephen Grootes, standing in for Xolani Gwala, and details how he believes he could have been a better father and husband.
I cannot be an absent father, husband – Mthembu
9 May 2018 8:06 AM
