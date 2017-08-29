NMB deputy mayor Bobani no saint or angel – Holomisa(S.GROOTES)

Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani is not a saint or an angel but proper procedure wasn’t followed in removing him from his post, this is what United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa said when speaking to 702 Host, Stephen Grootes this morning. The UDM leader made the comments while discussing the upcoming court case to force the Democratic Alliance-led coalition government in the metro to reinstate him.
