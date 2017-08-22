Vodacom to reimburse customers by end of the morning

22 August 2017 10:26 AM

Vodacom has apologised to its customers following numerous complaints of disappearing data and airtime. In a series of tweets, the cellphone network says that there was a technical error on Monday night which made customers unable to use data bundles. Affected Vodacom users vented their frustration on social media after receiving depletion notifications. Vodacom’s Byron Kennedy spoke to Breakfast show host Xolani Gwala this morning. He says they have started the process of paying customers back.