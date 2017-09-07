What is continuing to drive copper theft? ( S . GROOTES )

7 September 2017 11:34 AM

Copper theft is an ongoing problem in the country. Look at how large parts of the the south of Johannesburg have been left in the dark this week. Authorities have since arrested 16 people and say the City of Johannesburg has lost over 15 million rand from the latest incident of cable theft. Over the past year, Eskom and Telkom have both stated that copper theft costs the entities millions of rands. What is continuing to drive copper theft? 702 Host standing Stephen Grootes got the answers from Rens Bindeman, Technical Advisor at the Southern African Revenue Protection Association (Sarpa)