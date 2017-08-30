Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has given the Eskom board 48 hours to give her an explanation of its payments to Trillian Capital Partners.This follows reports that Eskom lied in June, when it said that consulting firm Oliver Wyman found payments of R1.6 billion to Trillian and McKinsey were above board. 702 Host Stephen Grootes spoke to EE Publishers Managing Director and energy expert Chris Yelland who says Eskom suffers from terrible governance.
No light at the end of the Eskom tunnel
|
9 May 2018 8:06 AM
|
Bongani Bingwa plays an audio clip of Mduduzi Manana offering his domestic worker "compensation"
|
9 May 2018 8:01 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:56 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:48 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:27 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:13 AM
|
Forensic investigator turns on those he's supposed to protect
|
14 March 2018 7:05 AM
|
12 January 2018 10:08 AM
|
12 January 2018 8:30 AM
|
12 January 2018 6:59 AM