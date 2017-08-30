No light at the end of the Eskom tunnel

30 August 2017 9:47 AM

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has given the Eskom board 48 hours to give her an explanation of its payments to Trillian Capital Partners.This follows reports that Eskom lied in June, when it said that consulting firm Oliver Wyman found payments of R1.6 billion to Trillian and McKinsey were above board. 702 Host Stephen Grootes spoke to EE Publishers Managing Director and energy expert Chris Yelland who says Eskom suffers from terrible governance.