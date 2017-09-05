Schalk Human sets the record straight(B.WHITFIELD)

5 September 2017 10:12 AM

There has been speculation over the removal of key staff members removed from their posts at the Treasury, with the Democratic Alliance slamming the removal of acting chief procurement officer Schalk Human, who has been replaced by Willie Mathebula. At the weekend, the party described the move as shocking and as part of a move to sideline those who worked under former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. Human has however denied any sinister motives. He says this is an inaccurate perception. He was speaking to 702 Host Bruce Whitfield