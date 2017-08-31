National Treasury has come under attack for a R1 billion Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) that was never implemented. Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) heard this week that R1 billion was spent in the first phase of the project and R1.2 billion in the second phase. National Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane spoke to 702 Host Stephen Grootes who says the project actually dates back to 2002, with then finance minister Pravin Gordhan at the helm. Mogajane says it was important to note that integration was very critical at the time.
Treasury followed failed pay system processes – Dondo Mogajane
|
9 May 2018 8:06 AM
|
Bongani Bingwa plays an audio clip of Mduduzi Manana offering his domestic worker "compensation"
|
9 May 2018 8:01 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:56 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:48 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:27 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:13 AM
|
Forensic investigator turns on those he's supposed to protect
|
14 March 2018 7:05 AM
|
12 January 2018 10:08 AM
|
12 January 2018 8:30 AM
|
12 January 2018 6:59 AM