Treasury followed failed pay system processes – Dondo Mogajane

31 August 2017 10:54 AM

National Treasury has come under attack for a R1 billion Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) that was never implemented. Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) heard this week that R1 billion was spent in the first phase of the project and R1.2 billion in the second phase. National Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane spoke to 702 Host Stephen Grootes who says the project actually dates back to 2002, with then finance minister Pravin Gordhan at the helm. Mogajane says it was important to note that integration was very critical at the time.