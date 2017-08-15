Police Minister Fikile Mbalula talks to 702's Xolani Gwala about gender based violence and the 6 point plan that is being implemented at a station level. He acknowledges that victims are not always treated sensitively by police officers at stations. Commenting on the Grace Mugabe alleged assault on a young woman in Sandton, Mbalula says they are investigating the matter. He says she may have diplomatic immunity but can still be arrested if it is deemed necessary.
Grace Mugabe may have diplomatic immunity but can still be arrested if it is deemed necessary – Mbalula
