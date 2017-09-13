Former KZN ANC chair relieved over High Court ruling

13 September 2017 10:29 AM

Former KZN African National Congress (ANC) chair, Senzo Mchunu says he is relieved by a High Court ruling on Tuesday declaring the outcome of the 2015 KZN ANC provincial elective conference unlawful. He was speaking to Breakfast show host Stephen Grootes. Mchunu was forced to resign last year after losing the ANC’s provincial leadership race to Sihle Zikalala, which led to ANC branches requesting that the party’s 2015 elective conference be scrapped and the current leadership nullified.