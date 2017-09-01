COSATU to embark on nationwide strike ( BONGANI BINGWA)

1 September 2017 9:59 AM

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says it’s decided to embark on a nationwide strike this month because the government is moving at a slow pace in acting against corruption and protecting workers. The trade union federation has criticised the African National Congress (ANC) and party leaders for state capture and corruption allegations as well the ties with the Guptas. 702 Host Bongani Bingwa spoke to Cosatu General Secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali who says the strike will affect all sectors.