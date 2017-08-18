Khoza didn't show leadership - Jackson Mthembu

18 August 2017 10:24 AM

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu has slammed Makhosi Khoza for failing to lead the committee she headed and accused her of ill-discipline for hurling insults at committee members. 702 host Xolani Gwala spoke to Mthembu who says Khoza told committee members that they were "so desperate to be appointed Ministers and deputy Ministers" and questioned their "integrity, intellect and fortitude."