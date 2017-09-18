ANC leadership needs to be singing from same hymn sheet: Mashatile

18 September 2017 10:25 AM

At the weekend, African National Congress (ANC) Provincial leaders from Gauteng, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu Natal, the Free State and the North West made a joint call for members of the party to make sure that the ANC is united when its National Conference begins in December. Stephen Grootes, standing in for Xolani Gwala, spoke to ANC Gauteng Chairperson Paul Mashatile on how important it is for the party, to enter the December conference as a united front.