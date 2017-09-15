On Thursday, the Supreme Court of Appeal saw President Jacob Zuma and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) concede that the decision to withdraw criminal charges against him was irrational and should be set aside. Stephen Grootes speaks to Mxolisi Nxasana former National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP). Nxasana believes his removal as head of the NPA in 2015 was because of fears that he could reinstate these charges against President Zuma.
Spy tapes saga used to assassinate my career - former NPA boss
|
9 May 2018 8:06 AM
|
Bongani Bingwa plays an audio clip of Mduduzi Manana offering his domestic worker "compensation"
|
9 May 2018 8:01 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:56 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:48 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:27 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:13 AM
|
Forensic investigator turns on those he's supposed to protect
|
14 March 2018 7:05 AM
|
12 January 2018 10:08 AM
|
12 January 2018 8:30 AM
|
12 January 2018 6:59 AM