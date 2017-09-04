4 September 2017 9:49 AM

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says that state resources are being used to discredit him. According to the Sunday Independent, Ramaphosa has had a number of extra-marital affairs. The newspaper says it has copies of Ramaphosa’s emails to back this up. Ramaphosa says that he had an affair, but he told his wife about it and ended the affair eight years ago. This situation brings about two issues which need to be discussed - the use of state resources to settle political scores, and also whether we should care about the personal conduct of the country's leaders. Should we care? Breakfast host Bongani Bingwa, standing in for Xolani Gwala spoke to Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, Secretary-General at the South African Council of Churches and Huffington Post’s Ferial haffajee