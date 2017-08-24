The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Parliament revealed that government may give South African Airways (SAA) another bailout to the tune of R10 billion. The claim was made on Wednesday when SAA's leadership appeared before Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) to discuss their irregular expenditure and financial difficulties. Stephen Grootes spoke to Scopa chair Themba Godi who says yesterday's proceedings is only the beginning in tackling the problems facing the airline.
SAA could receive another R10billion cash injection from govt
