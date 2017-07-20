Eskom uncertain as to who instructed R500m payment to Trillian

20 July 2017 10:31 AM

Many questions have arisen following Eskom's admission that they paid Gupta-linked consultancy firm Trillian R500 million for work done. Interim board chairperson at Eskom, Zethembe Khoza says an inquiry has been set up to investigate this further. Despite not having a contract with Trillian, Eskom was apparently instructed to pay the firm R500 million through global consultant firm McKinsey. Mckinsey denies telling Eskom to pay this money.