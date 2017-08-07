7 August 2017 11:23 AM

Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Mduduzi Manana has admitted to slapping a woman in a club in Fourways‚ in the north of Johannesburg. In a recording doing the rounds on social media‚ Manana can be heard speaking to Phesheya Duma‚ the brother of Mandisa Duma. Xolani Gwala on the breakfast show spoke to Phesheya who says Manana’s behaviour is inexcusable and he should be held accountable.