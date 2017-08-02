2 August 2017 10:40 AM

The re-opened inquest into the death of the anti-apartheid activist and former SACP member is continuing before judge Billy Mothle. Breakfast show host Xolani Gwala spoke to Yasmin Sooka, Executive Director of the Foundation for Human Rights in South Africa who assisted Ahmed Timol's family to reopen the inquest into his death while detention. She says the information coming out of the inquest is showing that people need closure. She says government should fund inquests into apartheid atrocities.