Deputy claims Mining Minister excluded him on mining licences

26 July 2017 10:39 AM

Tensions are high in the mining sector with debates around the Mining Charter and pending court cases. In light of this, Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane has threatened that he will suspend new mining and exploration rights. Godfrey Oliphant, Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources says he can't comment on this matter as Zwane did not consult him before putting out the statement. Like most South Africans, Oliphant claims he only saw this development in newspapers.